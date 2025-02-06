All eyes on FKF as speculation swirl over new Harambee Stars coach - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy scored a record 31 goals for South Africa before retiring

Harambee Stars

All eyes on FKF as speculation swirl over new Harambee Stars coach

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is soon expected to unveil the new head coach of the national football team, Harambee Stars.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Without delving further, FKF president Hussein Mohammed says they will soon call a press conference on the same.

“We are working on that and very soon we will call you (the media) and inform you on that,” he said.

His comments come at a time when the grapevine is ripe with rumours that the federation have finalised negotiations with South African legend and former Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy.

Reports indicate that the official announcement is imminent after a few housekeeping by FKF.

On Monday, the federation’s top brass held a meeting with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya during which the government committed to help the federation prepare the national team for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“This morning, I engaged in productive discussions with Hussein Mohammed, President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), regarding the strategic direction for the Harambee Stars’ preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for August 2025,” Mvurya said.

He added: “Our focus was on strengthening the technical bench and appointing a national coach to ensure optimal performance in the upcoming tournament.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McCarthy, Bafana Bafana’s all-time goalscorer with 31 goals, began his coaching career as an intern at Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2015 before he was promoted to an assistant manager.

He then returned home to take over at Cape Town City who held led to the MTN 8 Cup in 2018.

Thereafter, he was relieved of his duties on November 2019 after winning only twice in 18 matches.

In December 2020, the 47-year-old took over at AmaZulu FC, leading them to their best-ever finish in DStv Premiership — a second place berth in 2020/21.

He then led the team to the group stages of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League before eventually departing the club in March 2022.

McCarthy was part of the backroom staff of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, serving for two years before he exited in June 2024.

Should he be appointed, McCarthy will replace experienced tactician Francis Kimanzi who has been holding the position in an interim capacity for the past two months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved