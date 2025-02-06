All eyes on FKF as speculation swirl over new Harambee Stars coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is soon expected to unveil the new head coach of the national football team, Harambee Stars.

Without delving further, FKF president Hussein Mohammed says they will soon call a press conference on the same.

“We are working on that and very soon we will call you (the media) and inform you on that,” he said.

His comments come at a time when the grapevine is ripe with rumours that the federation have finalised negotiations with South African legend and former Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy.

Reports indicate that the official announcement is imminent after a few housekeeping by FKF.

On Monday, the federation’s top brass held a meeting with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya during which the government committed to help the federation prepare the national team for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“This morning, I engaged in productive discussions with Hussein Mohammed, President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), regarding the strategic direction for the Harambee Stars’ preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for August 2025,” Mvurya said.

He added: “Our focus was on strengthening the technical bench and appointing a national coach to ensure optimal performance in the upcoming tournament.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McCarthy, Bafana Bafana’s all-time goalscorer with 31 goals, began his coaching career as an intern at Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2015 before he was promoted to an assistant manager.

He then returned home to take over at Cape Town City who held led to the MTN 8 Cup in 2018.

Thereafter, he was relieved of his duties on November 2019 after winning only twice in 18 matches.

In December 2020, the 47-year-old took over at AmaZulu FC, leading them to their best-ever finish in DStv Premiership — a second place berth in 2020/21.

He then led the team to the group stages of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League before eventually departing the club in March 2022.

McCarthy was part of the backroom staff of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United, serving for two years before he exited in June 2024.

Should he be appointed, McCarthy will replace experienced tactician Francis Kimanzi who has been holding the position in an interim capacity for the past two months.