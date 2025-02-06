‘A dream come true!’ Imbali ready to shine for Glamour Boys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 6, 2025 – New Shabana signing Keith Imbali says it is a dream-come-true to finally join the Glamour Boys after widespread speculation.

Imbali says it is a privilege to join one of the Kenya’s biggest club and cannot wait to get on the pitch in the red and white.

“As you know, it is a dream for many players to join this club because it is a very big club. I am likewise, happy to finally make my move and cannot wait for my debut. I know they have been speculation for some time but there is a time for everything and for me, I am happy to be finally here,” the twinkle-toed winger said.

Known for his wing wizardry, Imbali has been a mainstay of Kariobangi Sharks, who he joined, having played for other sides, such as Coast Stima and Gor Mahia Youth.

His mooted transfer to Tore Bobe has been a domineering storyline of the January transfer window, with AFC Leopards rumoured to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The transfer saga notwithstanding, the Eastleigh High School alumnus is looking forward to winning trophies with Shabana.

“My target and message to the fans is that I will work hard to help the team win trophies. I cannot wait to link up with the likes of Brian (Michira) so we can spearhead this team to success,” Imbali, who began his playing career at Kinyago United, said.

He will be hoping for a dream start to life when Shabana visit Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday to play Posta Rangers.