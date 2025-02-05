Safari Rally: Stakeholders explore strategies for international reach and local impact - Capital Sports
From left: Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano and Cooperatives and MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Oparanya after their interministerial meeting.

Safari Rally

Safari Rally: Stakeholders explore strategies for international reach and local impact

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2025 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has revealed they will adopt a whole-of-government approach to harness investment and tourism opportunities from this year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Mvurya says the Safari Rally is testament to the economic potential of sports and hence, cannot be simply wished away.

“Sports is a pivotal force in channeling premier investments into our country, with sports events providing an ideal stage to highlight our “Magical Kenya” and to unlock opportunities for both young entrepreneurs and MSMEs,” he said.

The CS was speaking on Wednesday in the aftermath of an interministerial meeting with his counterparts from the ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Heritage – Rebecca Miano – as well as from Cooperatives and MSMES Development – Wycliffe Oparanya.

Also present was Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru whose team has been burning the midnight oil to prepare a public-centric event.

Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru explains a point during the interministerial meeting.

Mvurya said the meeting was necessary to pick each other’s brains on the different opportunities presented by the Safari Rally.

It also provided a platform to identify the roles of each of the ministries in the success of the rally.

“We focused on synergizing efforts to ensure that Kenyan youth can leverage investment opportunities in the sports sector, particularly as we elevate Kenya’s global profile through the National Brand ‘Magical Kenya,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Miano said the Safari Rally – as well as this month’s Magical Kenya Open – are a shot in the arm of an already burgeoning tourism sector.

“Kenya’s tourism sector is experiencing remarkable growth, and we are committed to sustaining this positive momentum. We have engaged on adopting a whole-of-government approach to leverage Kenya’s international sporting appeal while advancing the youth agenda and boosting economic opportunities for MSMEs in the hospitality sector,” Miano said.

Stakeholders at the interministerial meeting.

The Safari Rally fever is expected to heighten March 16 – the week of the competition – culminating in the ceremonial flagoff on Thursday at the stretch in front of City Hall.

It is one of the changes made by the Gacheru-led secretariat to bring the rally close to the people and infect them with the thrills of the week-long event.

Afterwards, the drivers will race off to Kasarani for the super special stage before pressing on their pedals, onward to Safari Mall in Naivasha for an autograph session.

Furthermore, the public will be allowed a sneak peak into the process of assembling the different rally cars at the service park at the Wildlife Training and Research Training Institute in Naivasha.

As far as economic opportunities go, Mvurya last week revealed that local youth will be prioritised in tenders to provide different services at the rally, in addition to casual work opportunities.

This is all part of the bigger picture of making the Safari Rally an event with an international reach and a local impact.

