The Kenya Lionesses in Cairo

Basketball

Reynolds charges Lionesses to mark improvement at Afrobasket qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – After back to back defeats against neighbors Uganda and South Sudan, Kenya Lionesses small forward Victoria Reynolds has charged the team to make amends in their last two group stage matches at the women’s Afrobasket qualifiers in Cairo.

The Lionesses lost their opening duel 78-56 to the Ugandan Gazelles before going down 86-69 in their second match of the tournament.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net from Cairo, Reynolds says the team is disappointed with how things panned out in the first two games.

“Honestly it was disappointing because we did not play at our best especially in the first game. We had some improvements especially defensively in the second game but we still have to do more. It was our ambition to do the best we could. Now we have to pick up and face the last two matches with a bit more of confidence because we have to fight for wins in both,” Reynolds quipped.

The Kenyan girls faces Burundi in their next match before winding down the group phase with a fixture against Egypt. A defeat in any of the two will be detrimental to their hopes, but already, fate is off their hands.

