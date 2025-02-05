Lionesses maul Burundi to quench hunger for win at Afrobasket qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 5, 2025 – Victoria Reynolds sunk a game-high 22 points as Kenya beat Burundi 87-53 in their third match of the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday evening.

The Lionesses came into the match limping, and in need of a win, after losing their first two matches of the competition to Uganda and South Sudan on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

They were immediately on the prowl, making mincemeat of their East African neighbours courtesy of a 26-11 win in the first quarter.

However, the Kenyans eased their feet on the pedal a little, allowing their opponents to recover in the second quarter and narrow the score to 34-26.

The third and fourth quarters were a Kenyan affair, the Lionesses tearing their opponents apart.

They won 25-16 in the penultimate quarter before a 28-11 victory in the last one proved the icing on the cake of what had been a sumptuous encounter for them.

Reynolds’ woman-of-the-match display was further complemented by three rebounds and seven assists.

Also eating good on the scorers’ chart for the Lionesses was Seline Okumu and Vilma Owino who sunk 15 and 12 points respectively.

Burundi’s top markswoman was Ines Nezerwa who sunk 20 points, as well as eight rebounds.

She was the only one to score double digits for the losers although Sada Arcie Mushiranzigo fell one shy of accomplishing the same feat.

Kenya’s next match is against Pool A leaders Egypt on Friday night.