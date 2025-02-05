Eliud Kipchoge expects tough competition from youngins in London - Capital Sports
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the finish line and takes sixth place in the professional Men's Division during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Athletics

Eliud Kipchoge expects tough competition from youngins in London

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – As he prepares for a return to the London Marathon in April for a whooping sixth time, two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has admitted he expects a stiff competition from upcoming athletes.

Kipchoge has been announced as one of the elite athletes expected to compete in London, a city where he has won a record four-times before.

“There are a lot of young stars who are pushing the limits and getting better by the day. I am happy to run with  them and above all motivating them to look beyond sport as a competition and use sport to inspire and motivate the world. Sport is a very powerful tool that can inspire and create a huge impact to humanity,” Kipchoge said, in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

The 40-year old is running his first competition since his forgettable experience at the Olympic Games in Paris last year, where he dropped out due to injury and missed out on a historic three-peat of the crown.

He however says he has put that behind his back and is ready to battle for another piece of London glory.

“Of course it was a tough period, but I am back in a good way and feeling really great both mentally and physically. Disappointing moments are part of challenges in sport and we always have to embrace each and every side of the coin. The same way we celebrate and jubilate in victories, is the same way we should embrace disappointment. It is part of the sport. The biggest thing to do is to learn from it and move on. If you keep yourself circling around it, there will never be progress,” he further told Telecomasia.

Kipchoge is not quick to put out targets and ambitions heading to London, but is modest in his approach, saying he wants to ‘run a beautiful race’.

