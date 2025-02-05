BingwaFest Coast Edition Finals To Hosted At Mbaraki Sports Club This Weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – The much-anticipated finals of the 2024/25 Betika BingwaFest Coast Edition will be held this weekend from Friday to culminate Sunday at the Mbaraki Sports Club with up to KES 17 million up for grabs.

This will be the sixth leg of the 2024/25 series that has seen the multi-disciplinary transverse five other regions namely; Western Region edition held in Mumias in August, Nyanza Edition hosted in Kisumu in September, which was followed by the Eastern Region chapter in October at Machakos, the Rift Valley edition at Eldoret in December 2024, and recently the Mountain Edition in Meru last month.

Speaking on the Coast Edition, Betika’s PR Manager Katherine Arudo said: “We are thrilled to be in Mombasa for the Coast edition of BingwaFest for what promises to be a thrilling week.”

“Unlike in previous editions, this weekend will host the ball competitions namely basketball, rugby and football, with the athletics finals set for the 19th of February,” added Arudo.

“The talent and level of competition we’ve witnessed so far in other regions has been nothing short of remarkable, and we’re eager to see what the Coast Region has in store,” stated Arudo.

Participating teams will battle for top glory in football, rugby, and 3×3 basketball -both men and women in the three disciplines- with the region’s athletics competition set to be held on February 19.

Winners in the football and rugby disciplines will pocket KES 1 million each while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home KES 500,000 richer.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded KES 500,000 while the second runners-up round off the prize category and will receive KES 250,000. In basketball, the teams that finish in second and third place will take home KES 250,000 and KES 100,000 respectively.

Football preliminary matches involving 16 men teams and 16 women teams kicked off on Monday and will be played at Mbaraki Sports Club, Serani High School, Changamwe Grounds, and Refinery Grounds throughout the week before moving back to Mbaraki for the semifinals and the finals.

Rugby action will be staged at the Shimo la Tewa Grounds for the preliminaries then Mbaraki Grounds for the finals on Sunday while the basketball showdown will be at the Bamburi Basketball Court.

“We are fast approaching the national championships for the 2024/25 BingwaFest series and we hope to see the best talents when the time comes. Let us see who will take the crown to represent the Coast region at the national level,” Arudo underscored.

The Coast edition is the penultimate leg before the national championships, with the last leg set to be hosted in Nairobi Region, at a date to be confirmed.