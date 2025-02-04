Tottenham defender Dragusin suffers ACL injury - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Radu Dragusin being unveiled at Spurs. PHOTO/Spurs

English Premiership

Tottenham defender Dragusin suffers ACL injury

Published

LONDON, England, February 4, 2025 – Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is set to miss the rest of the season after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during Tottenham’s defeat of Elfsborg in the Europa League last week and has to have surgery.

He is expected to be out for at least six months and some ACL injuries can keep players out of action for up to a year.

Tottenham said Dragusin “will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training”.

Dragusin started 21 of Tottenham’s past 23 games.

The Romania international joins Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke on the sidelines, while fellow defenders Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies have only recently returned to action.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in a £25m deal in January 2024.

On Sunday, Tottenham signed Austria defender Kevin Danso on loan for the rest of the season, with a purchase option worth £21m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, they had a £70m offer for England defender Marc Guehi rejected by Crystal Palace, but signed 19-year-old attacker Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved