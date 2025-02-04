Starlets coach Odemba names 36 for tricky Tunisia tie - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets head coach beldine Odemba during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu
Harambee Stars

Starlets coach Odemba names 36 for tricky Tunisia tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2025 – The national women’s football team coach Beldine Odemba has named a 36-woman provisional squad as part of preparations for their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Tunisia.

The team are majorly composed of regulars who have done duty for the country in recent years — particularly under Odemba.

It consists of foreign-based players, such as Besiktas’ Cynthia Shilwatso, the Simba Queens quartet of Gentrix Shikangwa, Corazon Aquino, Wincate Kaari and Ruth Ingotsi, as well as France-based Lillian Awuor, among others.

Starlets are expected to enter camp ahead of the first leg of the tie on February 21 at home, before the return leg, four days later.

They will be hoping to go one better than 2023 when they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Botswana in their final qualifying round for the 2024 WAFCON.

Kenya’s last competitive fixture was on December 3 when they thrashed Morocco 5-0 in an international friendly in Rabat.

In this article:
