South Sudan inflict more wounds on Lionesses at Afrobasket qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2025 – Kenya’s poor run in the FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers continued on Tuesday evening a 86-69 loss to South Sudan in Cairo, Egypt.

The Lionesses began brightly, winning 19-14 but that is where they joy ended as their East African neighbours dominated the subsequent three quarters.

A 24-11 win by the dark skins of South Sudan gave them a 38-30 lead at halftime, which they extended to 61-45 by the third quarter.

The Lionesses attempted a mini-resurgence in the ultimate quarter but it all came to naught.

Once again, Victoria Reynolds topped the scoring charts for Kenya with 19 points, in addition to eight rebounds and seven assists.

Also posting double digit points for Kenya were Natalie Mwangale (15), Mercy Wanyama (12), Selina Okumu and Christine Akinyi (10 each).

Delicia Washington put in a woman-of-the-match performance, sinking 26 points for the winners, as well as six rebounds and seven assists.

Adut Bulgak (14) and Nyamuoch Pidor Teny (14) were next on the scoring charts for the basketball giants.

Today’s defeat is the second after Monday’s 78-56 loss to Uganda at the same venue.

They face Burundi in their next encounter on Wednesday evening.