Girl on fire! Kenya's Winny Bii sets personal record at New Mexico triple jump - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan youngster Winny Bii in a past event. PHOTO/BARNABA KORIR FACEBOOK

Athletics

Girl on fire! Kenya’s Winny Bii sets personal record at New Mexico triple jump

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Winny Bii set a new personal best (PB) on her way to victory in the women’s triple jump at the New Mexico Team Open at the Convention Centre in New Mexico.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 21-year-old jumped 13.92 metres to take top honour, ahead of Taryn Burkett of Grand Canyon team who amassed 13.01 metres.

Bii’s teammate at Texas A&M University, Jade Johnson, came third after an overall score of 12.61 metres.

Her new feat came less than a year after she set a new personal best of 13.66 metres at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Texas on February 24, last year.

It was in the same year that she jumped 13.64 metres to clinch silver at the African Games in Accra, Ghana in March.

Bii is currently a junior student in the third year of study at the university.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved