Bayern Munich and Canada winger Alphonso Davies may miss the World Cup after injuring his hamstring in his side's 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin.

Football

Davies signs new Bayern deal after Madrid interest

Published

MUNICH, Germany, February 4, 2025 – Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation of a move to Real Madrid.

On Tuesday Bayern confirmed that Davies, 24, has signed a new five-year deal running until June 2030.

The Canada international’s previous contract was set to expire in June, and he was widely expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Davies has won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League since joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019.

This season he has made 25 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Bayern currently sit top of the Bundesliga, six points clear of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Vincent Kompany’s side face a two-legged Champions League play-off against Celtic.

