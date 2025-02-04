Creativity issues giving Okere a headache ahead of Police duel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 4, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere admits the team need to improve on their offensive output if they are to clinch the FKF Premier League title.

Okere says they need to sharpen their attack for more penetration in their opponents’ third.

“That is something we need to work on moving forward to the next match because we can only score goals when we get those clear opportunities in the opponents’ half. That is something we will work on to ensure we are comfortable in the attack,” the gaffer said.

Okere further predicts that the second leg of the league will be a tad tougher, hence the need for the brewers to upscale their offensive output.

“We really need to improve on creating opportunities because it is only when you score goals that you win matches. Of course, teams will be signing new players and being the second leg, things will be tough so we need to improve the attack,” he said.

The brewers are second on the log with 37 points, following their 1-1 draw with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Sunday.

Kenya Police lead the log with the same number of points, albeit with a superior goal difference.

Defending champions Gor Mahia are six points behind in third, with a game in hand.

Despite the latest setback, Okere is satisfied to have nicked a point off the bankers.

“I thank God for the one point. One point is very important in any competition or league. We got one point and a clean sheet…so that is something healthy for the team moving forward,” the coach said.

Another bright spark for Okere on the day was the debut to Alex Onchwari.

The gaffer was positive in his review of Onchwari’s debut.

“I am very happy for him and happy about his debut. He played according to instructions and that is very important…when you follow instructions, everything else works your way. It is a huge encouragement and a good omen as we get into the second leg because we will need every player on board,” he said.

The brewers’ next fixture is a top-of-the-table clash against Kenya Police at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.