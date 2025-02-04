Booker breaks Suns scoring record in loss to Portland - Capital Sports
Devin Booker scored a game-high 23 points to spark the Phoenix Suns to a 111-90 NBA victory at Miami on Wednesday

Basketball

Booker breaks Suns scoring record in loss to Portland

Published

ARIZONA, United States, February 4, 2025 – Devin Booker became the Phoenix Suns’ all-time leading points scorer against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday – but it was not enough to earn victory.

Booker topped the game’s scoring charts with 34 points to surpass Suns legend Walter Davis’ total of 15,666.

However, he missed a free throw at the end of overtime that would have levelled the game, with Portland claiming a narrow 121-119 win.

Booker reached the milestone with a three-pointer in the third quarter, sparking a warm reception from the Portland crowd, before hugging his family on the sidelines at the next timeout.

The four-time All-Star has spent his entire career at the Suns, making 642 appearances since being 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, played in 766 games for Phoenix between 1977 and 1988.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored 42 points as the New York Knicks overturned an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 124-118.

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their lead at the top of the Western Conference with a 125-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored with 34 points for the Thunder, who led by 44 points at one stage in the third quarter.

A depleted Bucks side were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

The second-placed Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-109, with Jaren Jackson Jr top-scoring with 31 points.

Trae Young scored the game-winning basket with 1.6 seconds left as the Atlanta Hawks won 132-130 at the Detroit Pistons to end their eight-game losing streak.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-113, while the Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 104-99.

