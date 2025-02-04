Arteta ‘disappointed’ by Arsenal transfer window

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 4, 2025 – Manager Mikel Arteta says he is disappointed by Arsenal’s failure to make any signings during the winter transfer window, but praised the club’s discipline.

Arsenal were expected to bring in an attacker after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury last month, while Bukayo Saka is yet to return from a hamstring issue.

“We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can make an impact,” Arteta said before Arsenal’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle on Wednesday.

“With players injured, we’ve been impacted and we haven’t achieved it. We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well. I think that we were.

“It’s in the profile, a player that we believe can make us much better. Financially there is a lot of ways, a lot of things that we must stay in the lane that has taken us this far and from there try to improve.”

Speaking to BBC Sport before Arteta’s news conference, football finance expert Kieran Maguire explained that Arsenal’s lack of business was a decision made in a tough market for buyers.

“As far as the market they would be looking at [is concerned] there are relatively few players,” Maguire said.

“We’ve got the extension of the Champions League and Europa League [into January] so clubs were reluctant to sell.

“So if Arsenal wanted to recruit they’ve really got to go into a rarefied market. I guess they felt there wasn’t somebody who would improve the starting XI or regular 16.”

Arteta said the Arsenal front line will have to be “flexible” and that he might have to “try something different” because of injuries.

Three players left Arsenal during the window, with defenders Ayden Heaven, 17, and Josh Robinson, 20, joining Manchester United and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Brazilian attacker Marquinhos joined Cruzeiro on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League following Sunday’s 5-1 win over Manchester City, six points behind leaders Liverpool having played one game more.