Why national cross country champs will be run in afternoon, not morning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – This year’s National Cross Country Championships will commence in the afternoon and not in the morning as has been the tradition in previous edition.

In a statement, Athletics Kenya (AK) says this change has been occasioned by the need to make it a carnival, consisting also of entertainment.

“This year will be different with races commencing in the afternoon. This schedule allows for an entertainment segment and a medical camp to be held before the events, enhancing the experience for both athletes and spectators,” the federation said.

The event is set for Saturday (February 8) at the Eldoret Sports Club in what will be the climax of an enthralling cross country season that began with the AK Cross Country Series on October 19.

Approximately 500 athletes have confirmed participation across three categories of competition, including senior men and women’s 10km, under 20 men’s 8km, under 20 women’s 6km and 2km loop race (both men and women).

The federation expect an intense battle for glory, with the stakes sweetened by an enhanced prize money structure.

“To spice up the competition, AK has revamped the prize money structure, ensuring top performers receive substantial rewards. In the senior 10km races, the winners will pocket Ksh 200,000, followed by Ksh 130,000 for second place and Ksh 100,000 for third place. Those finishing fourth to tenth will receive Ksh 70,000, Ksh 50,000, Ksh 40,000, Ksh 30,000, Ksh 20,000 and Ksh 10,000 respectively,” AK said.

They added: “In the under 20 category, the top three finishers will take home Ksh 140,000, Ksh 90,000 and Ksh 70,000 respectively, with additional prizes for those finishing in the top 10. Meanwhile, in the 2km loop race, the winner will bag Ksh 50,000, with second and third places earning Ksh 40,000 and Ksh 30,000 respectively.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At last year’s competition, Sabastian Sawe was crowned champion after clocking 28:39 to win the senior men’s race, in a photo finish ahead of Samwel Masai (28:39) in second place.

Gideon Rono finished third in 28:42.

In the senior women’s race, Agnes Ngetich clocked 31:51 to take the crown, ahead of Lillian Kasait (31:57) and double world record holder Beatrice Chebet (32:00) in second and third respectively.

The 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion Reynold Cheruiyot won the 2km loop after timing 5:32.

Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi came second in 5:34 as Daniel Munguti clocked 5:35 in third.

In the women’s 2km loop, Virginia Nyambura clocked 6:16 to cut the tape, ahead of Mercy Wanjiru (6:18) and the 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion Purity Chepkirui (6:19) in second and third respectively.