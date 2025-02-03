Villa complete Rashford loan deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 3, 2025 – Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy.

United sources said the terms mean a minimum of 75% of Rashford’s wages will be covered. Villa are not paying a loan fee.

Writing on Instagram Rashford said: “I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen.

“I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision – I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the manager’s ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.

“I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”

Speaking after he was dropped for the Manchester derby in December, England international Rashford said he was “ready for a new challenge”.

Villa are also close to signing Spain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St-Germain.

On Saturday, Villa boss Unai Emery said the club “need new players” following their 2-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Wolves.

They have already signed Spanish full-back Andres Garcia from Levante and Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund in January. But Villa sold Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in a £71m deal and centre-back Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce for around £8.45m.

However, England striker Ollie Watkins went off injured on Saturday and the Villans have been forced to play central midfielder Boubacar Kamara in the centre of defence following injuries to Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings.