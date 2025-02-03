'The NBA is wild, man' - Lakers confirm Doncic trade - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball during the first half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Basketball

‘The NBA is wild, man’ – Lakers confirm Doncic trade

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, February 3, 2025 – Five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic has joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a huge three-way trade deal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Doncic, who moves from the Dallas Mavericks, was hailed as a “one-of-a-kind, young global superstar” by the Lakers as the move was confirmed on Sunday night.

Anthony Davis, an NBA title winner with the Lakers in 2020, has moved to Dallas as part of the deal, along with guard Max Christie.

The Mavericks also get a 2029 first-round draft pick, while Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will head to the Lakers.

The three-way trade also includes the Utah Jazz, who get Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a pair of second-round picks in this year’s draft.

The deals have left the NBA in shock. with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant saying: “It’s crazy. I would [have] never thought Luka Doncic would get traded. At his age, mid-season.

“The NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded, then anybody is up for grabs.

“This got to be the biggest trade I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league or since I’ve been watching the sport.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slovenian Doncic, currently sidelined with a calf injury, has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks since being traded from the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

The 25-year-old guard has been an All-Star for the past five seasons and finished as the league’s top scorer in 2024 to help his side reach the NBA finals.

Though Doncic could be seen as James’ long-term successor, the 40-year-old showed he can still compete at the highest level with a standout display in New York on Saturday night.

Reacting to the trade, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said: “Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come.

“His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team.

“We are overwhelmingly thankful for [Anthony Davis’] six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star.”

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said Davis’ arrival could turn Dallas into title contenders after they were beaten in the NBA Finals last season.

“I believe that defence wins championships,” he told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive [centre] and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance.

“We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved