Paul Odera appointed Kenya's new director of rugby - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Paul Odera appointed Kenya’s new director of rugby

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – Former national rugby 15s team coach Paul Odera has been appointed director of rugby and pathway manager by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Odera will be tasked with engineering and overseeing the development and performance of rugby at all levels across the country.

Speaking after his appointment, the longstanding tactician described the opportunity as a huge responsibility and a challenge he is relishing.

“I am excited and honoured, but also a bit apprehensive at what is a huge responsibility and herculean task. I look forward to the challenge that is ahead and achieving what is expected of me,” Odera said.

He further enumerated the three key pillars of his vision as director of rugby: transformational leadership; science and data-driven planning and decision-making; and development of a unique Kenyan rugby identity.

KRU chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai was similarly excited about Odera’s appointment, saying that it portends good times for the sport based on his wealth of experience.

“Paul Odera has done it all in Kenya Rugby, as a player, Captain and as a Coach at age grade level all the way to the National Team, the Simbas. A consummate Rugby man, I welcome him to his new position of Director of Rugby,” Mutai said.

He added: “He will be a key member of the team which will help execute the KRU Strategic Plan 2024 – 2028 which was adopted at last years AGM. I wish him all the best in his new role as we look forward to taking Kenya Rugby to unprecedented heights.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apart from tutoring Simbas and Chipu, Odera has held a number of roles including as a school teacher as well as the organiser of the Ndume Rugby 7s at the Pembroke School.

His latest job title was as coach of the national under 18s during which he has been leading a team of selectors around the country to identify and tap the best of the best that Kenya has to offer.

His appointment takes effect immediately.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved