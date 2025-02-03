Paul Odera appointed Kenya’s new director of rugby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – Former national rugby 15s team coach Paul Odera has been appointed director of rugby and pathway manager by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Odera will be tasked with engineering and overseeing the development and performance of rugby at all levels across the country.

Speaking after his appointment, the longstanding tactician described the opportunity as a huge responsibility and a challenge he is relishing.

“I am excited and honoured, but also a bit apprehensive at what is a huge responsibility and herculean task. I look forward to the challenge that is ahead and achieving what is expected of me,” Odera said.

He further enumerated the three key pillars of his vision as director of rugby: transformational leadership; science and data-driven planning and decision-making; and development of a unique Kenyan rugby identity.

KRU chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai was similarly excited about Odera’s appointment, saying that it portends good times for the sport based on his wealth of experience.

“Paul Odera has done it all in Kenya Rugby, as a player, Captain and as a Coach at age grade level all the way to the National Team, the Simbas. A consummate Rugby man, I welcome him to his new position of Director of Rugby,” Mutai said.

He added: “He will be a key member of the team which will help execute the KRU Strategic Plan 2024 – 2028 which was adopted at last years AGM. I wish him all the best in his new role as we look forward to taking Kenya Rugby to unprecedented heights.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apart from tutoring Simbas and Chipu, Odera has held a number of roles including as a school teacher as well as the organiser of the Ndume Rugby 7s at the Pembroke School.

His latest job title was as coach of the national under 18s during which he has been leading a team of selectors around the country to identify and tap the best of the best that Kenya has to offer.

His appointment takes effect immediately.