Kenya Lionesses speared by Uganda Gazelles in FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – The national women’s basketball team lost 78-56 to their Ugandan counterparts in the opening match of the Zone Five FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt on Monday evening.

The Lionesses were always chasing after shadows in the first quarter as the Gazelles galloped to a 23-11 lead.

The second quarter was much more competitive, Kenya going basket-for-basket with their East African neighbours for a 17-17 deadlock.

However, they imploded in the third quarter with costly turnovers that saw the Ugandans extend their lead to 57-37.

The wounded Lionesses returned for the fourth quarter in no mood to pally around but it was a case of too-little-too-late as the Gazelles ran away with victory — narrowly edging the fourth quarter 21-19.

Victoria Reynolds was Kenya’s best performer, topping the scoring charts with 13 points, in addition to four rebounds and six assists.

She was followed by Mercy Wanyama who sunk 12 points to add onto eight rebounds and two assists.

The Ugandans had Jane Asinde to thank, sinking a game-high 24 points, as well as nine rebounds and four assists.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Joining her on double digits on the scoring chart was Paige Robinson (15) and Shakirah Nanvubyah (14 points).

The Lionesses next match is against South Sudan on Tuesday (February 4).