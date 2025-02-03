‘I thrive under pressure, bring it on,’ – Gor head coach Mihic says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – Newly appointed Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic is looking forward to the pressure of leading the 21-time FKF Premier League champions.

Mihic says he thrives under pressure and that K’Ogalo offers the right environment for him to work.

“I like pressure…it is motivation for me because if you play without fans then you will lack the drive. I like it (the pressure) and will handle it by my focus, determination so I welcome it,” the 48-year-old.

Mihic says he will spend every waking day to make the K’Ogalo faithful happy.

“I will make them happy and proud to live for this club. I want them to be with us all the way, whatever number they are. I need 12 players on the field and they are our 12th player. I know they don’t love the club…they live for it,” he said.

The new boss also urged players to be ready to soak in pressure and react positively to it.

“I want them (fans) to give us pressure. Players need to accept this…whoever is not ready for the pressure and expectations of the fans does not deserve to be playing for Gor Mahia. I am sure after a while they (fans) will love us and also love me,” Mihic said.

The Croat was unveiled on Monday morning, taking over from Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno who has been holding brief since the dismissal of Brazilian Leo Neiva in November last year.

Mihic’s last work station was at four-time Kuwaiti Premier League champions Al Samiyah SC where he worked as an assistant manager for 16 days only (February 12-28 2022).

The UEFA Pro License holder has also coached Kuwait’s Al Fahaheel (2014-2016), Al Shabab (2019-2020),and Croatia’s NK Crikvenica (January 2021-June 2021).

Speaking at the same time, K’Ogalo supremo Ambrose Rachier said the ultimate expectation from the hierarchy is a 22nd title come the end of the season.

“As usual, the expectation of Gor Mahia since inception is to win leagues and to develop players and improve the financial position of the club. I have had a very useful talk with the new head coach and I am impressed that he already knows the expectations of the club. We are currently in third place and we are not comfortable being in that position…we want to ascend to the top of the league in the next few days,” Rachier said.

He also divulged that the club will be active in the current transfer market.

“There are a number of players we have already identified who we feel will be useful to fortify some of the positions in the team. There are also others who will be provided with opportunities to continue their football elsewhere but this will be done in an amicable manner,” the chair said.

Mihic’s first baptism of fire will be on Saturday against Mathare United.

Gor sit third on the log with 31 points, six less than leaders Kenya Police and Tusker FC.