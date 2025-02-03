Gor appoint Croatian as new head coach, Zico resumes assistant position

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 3, 2025 – Gor Mahia have appointed Croatian Sinisa Mihic as new head coach.

The 48-year-old was presented on Monday morning by Gor chair Ambrose Rachier and is expected to start work immediately.

Mihic’s last work station was at four-time Kuwaiti Premier League champions Al Samiyah SC where he worked as an assistant manager for 16 days only (February 12-28 2022).

The UEFA Pro License holder has also coached Kuwait’s Al Fahaheel (2014-2016), Al Shabab (2019-2020),and Croatia’s NK Crikvenica (January 2021-June 2021).

He replaces Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno who has been tutoring the team in an interim capacity since the sacking of Brazilian Leo Neiva in November last year.

Zico will resume his previous position of an assistant, along with Michael Nam.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions sit third on the log with 31 points, six behind leaders Kenya Police and second-placed Tusker FC.