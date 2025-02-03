Chelsea's Felix close to joining AC Milan on loan - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chelsea's Joao Felix celebrates one of his two goals against Panathinaikos. PHOTO/Chelsea/X

English Premiership

Chelsea’s Felix close to joining AC Milan on loan

Published

LONDON, England, February 3, 2025 – Chelsea midfielder Joao Felix is close to completing a six-month loan move to Serie A club AC Milan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If the deal goes through, the Blues will get a £5m loan fee, while there would be no obligation for Milan to buy the player in the summer.

Felix, a 25-year-old Portugal international, has only started three Premier League matches this season, though regularly features in cup competitions.

He has scored seven goals in 2024-25 – one in the 6-2 league win over Wolves in August, and two goals apiece in Conference League matches against Panathinaikos and Noah, and a double against League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Felix began his career at Benfica and moved for £113m to Atletico Madrid in July 2019, a deal which at the time was the fifth-most expensive transfer in history.

He had spells on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona before he moved to the Blues in a £45m permanent deal in August.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League, but will move up to fourth if they win at home against West Ham on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Milan, eighth in Serie A, play Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and have a two-legged play-off against Feyenoord in the Champions League this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved