Chelsea’s Felix close to joining AC Milan on loan

LONDON, England, February 3, 2025 – Chelsea midfielder Joao Felix is close to completing a six-month loan move to Serie A club AC Milan.

If the deal goes through, the Blues will get a £5m loan fee, while there would be no obligation for Milan to buy the player in the summer.

Felix, a 25-year-old Portugal international, has only started three Premier League matches this season, though regularly features in cup competitions.

He has scored seven goals in 2024-25 – one in the 6-2 league win over Wolves in August, and two goals apiece in Conference League matches against Panathinaikos and Noah, and a double against League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Felix began his career at Benfica and moved for £113m to Atletico Madrid in July 2019, a deal which at the time was the fifth-most expensive transfer in history.

He had spells on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona before he moved to the Blues in a £45m permanent deal in August.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League, but will move up to fourth if they win at home against West Ham on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Milan, eighth in Serie A, play Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and have a two-legged play-off against Feyenoord in the Champions League this month.