Aston Villa sign PSG midfielder Asensio on loan

LONDON, England, February 3, 2025 – Aston Villa have signed Spain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St-Germain until the end of the season.

The three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid is Villa’s fourth signing of the winter transfer window after Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia.

Villa will reportedly cover the 29-year-old’s wages but do not have an option to make the move permanent.

Asensio has scored seven goals in 47 appearances for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

He helped the club win the French title last season, but this term he has made just eight league starts.

He was also part of the Spain squad that won the Nations League in 2023.