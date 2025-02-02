Which way for Ryan Ogam and Tusker FC?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam remains a strong target for Algerian side USM Alger, as the North African country’s window nears a close on Wednesday next week, even as his club vows to hold on to their star player.

Ogam was signed by Tusker at the start of the season and has a year and a half left on his contract, with Alger saying they are ready to activate his buyout clause.

However, Tusker are holding on to the player with the fact that Alger went through the wrong route, engaging the player first and even going to the extent of agreeing terms with him, before talking to his club.

Tusker’s top brass are terming this as player tapping and are ready to advance the case to relevant bodies if the club decides to push on to sign the striker.

Ogam has been a revelation, scoring 15 goals in 14 matches to attract lots of interest. The Brewers signed him as a defensive midfielder from then second tier side Rainbow FC, but was converted to a striker by coach Charles Okere.

The gamble proved to be a master stroke as Ogam has been involved in half of the team’s goals.

Despite the circus surrounding the protracted mid-season transfer, Okere says his team is still focused on delivering their target of clinching the FKF Premier League title.

“This is football and sometimes that happens during the transfer window. Of course, Ogam is an important player for us and we want to have our best players for the rest of the season. But some things you cannot prevent. For us, we have kept our focus because the team is always bigger than an individual. Our focus is on winning our matches and racing towards our target,” Okere said in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

The brewers will take on KCB FC in a high stakes clash Sunday evening, seeking to clinch maximum points and remain in the title race.

Ogam trained with the rest of the team Saturday morning, and is part of the squad that has travelled to Machakos for the game.

Okere remains confident that the forward will put his head down to work as he looks to bang in more goals.