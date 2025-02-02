Upsets Galore: Sikhs Gore Ruaraka, Swamis To Go Top Of NPCA T20 league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – Sikh Union ‘A’ is now “riding on the crest of a wave” given an unpredicted weekend of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20, which saw the Forest Road troops decimate the competition’s title favourites, Swamibapa A and Ruaraka A.

Following proceedings of the striking week 3 action, the Sikhs remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Sikh Union ‘A’ leapfrogged to the summit with a flawless points score of 18, contrary to all expectations. They go four points clear off Ruaraka ‘A’, Swamibapa ‘A’, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL ‘A’) who have all amassed 14 points; separated on run rate.

Musical Chairs

The NPCA T20 log has been a tale of musical chairs with Swamis dictating the pace on the first week, Sir Ali leading on Net Run Rate on week 2 and now Sikh Union A who were the losing finalists in 2023.

On Saturday, Sukhdeep Singh-led outfit dealt Swamibapa ‘A’ a 65-run blow before racking up another deserved five-wicket victory over Ruaraka A on Sunday.

In their Sunday win over Ruaraka, Sikh Union openers Sukhdeep (Captain) and Satish Hirani slammed a gratifying 32 and 34 from 21 and 31 balls respectively to leapfrog to the top of the NPCA log.

Toast of the Sikhs

Jaraj Kundi was the toast of the Sikhs on Saturday against Swamis, when he smacked a cool 63 off 40 balls, made up of four boundaries and 5 sixes.

On Sunday, Ruaraka won the toss and elected to bat first. But things went haywire for the Thika Road troops with a rapid collapse of their

top order.

Ruaraka A opener Pushkar Sharma (1 off 3 balls) was caught out by Om Santhosh Joshi before Nitish Hirani (10 off 11 balls) and Neelakash Rabindra Tambe (20 off 17 balls) followed suit.

Asked about a fairy-tale weekend that could potentially change the trajectory of the T20 season, Sikh Union A skipper was all smiles: “An amazing win, I must admit. Jasraj Kundi was amazing against the Swamis on a very difficult wicket. He was the star of the day (on Saturday) as well as a brilliant contribution from our bowling unit. It was overall a good and mature game from us.”

Reflecting on their title prospects, Sukhdeep added: “The weekend results mean a lot; since sometimes we as a young unit that’s taken lightly and our youngsters every time, day in and out, come out and show their flashes of brilliance.”

Kanbis ‘A’ bounced back to their best with impressive victories over Sir Ali ‘A’ and Nairobi Gymkhana. On Saturday, the then league leaders were bowled out for paltry 90 runs as Nelson “Mandela” Odhiambo ripped through Sir Ali’s batting line up with brilliant spell of 5/22 of his four overs.

Sachin Budhia then scored unbeaten 49 to lead his team to 6 wickets victory. On Sunday, batting first Kanbis posted 196/3 with Sachin Bhudia again scoring 50 runs. Rakep Patel scored a brisk 41 not out off only 20 balls with five sixes.

Nairobi Gymkhana were bowled out for 76 runs to hand Kanbis an impressive 120 runs victory to cap of a good weekend.

Elsewhere, Sunday’s Super Division match between Kenya Kongonis ‘A’ match and hosts Ngara A was abandoned due to a wet outfield. Kongonis A’s hopes of securing the season’s first T20 win went sour with a five-wicket loss to Samaj A.

Meanwhile, Swamibapa ‘A’ made up for their Sikh Union loss on Saturday to defeat Sir Ali Muslim Club A by six wickets. Swamis’ Sachin Gill was the man of the match with an imposing 76 off 61 deliveries.

At Ruaraka Sports Club Saturday, hosts Ruaraka A beat Ngara Sports A by six wickets. Stray Lions ‘A’ the defending champions had a weekend to forget about after losing both their games on the weekend. Losing to Nairobi Gymkhana on Saturday, Stray Lions were looking for their first win on Sunday against SCLPS ‘A’ but ended up losing a closely contested match losing by only 2 wickets.

In Division One, Sir Ali B beat Kanbis B by 4 wickets. Swamibapa B beat Sikh Union B by 9 wickets. Swamibapa B and Sir Ali B match ended up as a tie but Swamibapa B remains unbeaten and at the top of Division One table.

In Division 2, Ruaraka Development beat Legends CC B by 41 runs.

WEEKEND SELECTED RESULTS SATURDAY

SUPER DIVISION

JAMHURI: Sikh Union A 143/9 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa 78/10 (16.4 Ov); Sikh Union won by 65runs

NRB Gymkhana: Nairobi Gymkhana 155/5 (20.0 Ov); Stray Lions A 114/10 (18.4 Ov); Gymkhana won by 41 runs

EASTLEIGH: Sir Ali A 93/10 (18.2 Ov); Kanbis A 97/4 (11.2 Ov); Kanbis won by 6 wickets

NAIROBI CLUB: Kenya Kongonis A 76/10 (18.0 Ov); SCLPS YL A 79/5 (14.5 Ov) -SCLPS won by 5 wickets

RUARAKA SPORTS CLUB: Ngara A 135/9 (20.0 Ov); Ruaraka A 141/4 (17.1 Ov); Ruaraka won by 6-wickets.

DIVISION 1

GOAN INSTITUTE: SCLPS B 159/9 (20.0 Ov); G.I. A 106/6 (20.0 Ov); Cutchi Leva B won 53 runs

NGARA SC: Ngara B 90/9 (20.0 OV); Ruaraka B 42/10 (13.2 Ov); Ngara B won by 48 runs SIR ALI: Kanbis B 112/7 (20.0 Ov); Sir Ali B 113/6 (18.0 Ov); Sir Ali won by 4 wickets

SUC: Sikh Union B 77/10 (17.1 Ov); Swamibapa B 81/1 (8.5 Ov); Swamibapa B won by 9 wickets

SUNDAY

DIVISION 1

NGARA: Goan Institute A vs Ngara B (Match abandoned wet outfield)

LENANA: Kanbis B 37/3 (9.0 OV); Obuya A (Abandoned dur to unplayable wicket)

SIR ALI MC: Sir Ali B 146/7 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa B 146/4 (20.0)-Match tied

SU: Ruaraka B 135/6 (20.0 Ov) ; Sikh Union B 138/7 (19.2); Sikh Union won by 3 wickets

PEPONI SCHOOL: Stray Lions B 168/4 (20.0 Ov); SCLPS YL B 119/10 (19.5 Ov); Stray Lions B won by 49 runs

DIVISION 2

RUARAKA SC: Ruaraka Development 152/8 (20.0 Ov); Legends CC B 111/10 (19.5 Ov); Ruaraka Development won by 41 runs

JAMHURI: Nairobi Royal Club 99/6 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa Development 103/8 (20.0 Ov); Swamibapa Dev won by 2 wickets

JAFFER’S: An-nadil Jamaly A 130/8 (20.0 Ov); Nrb Jaffery’s 132/4 (19.1 Ov); Jaffery’s won by 6 wickets

GYMKHANA: Nairobi Gymkhana B 136/8 (20.0 Ov); Kanbis Development 94/10 (17.3 Ov); Gymkhana won by 42 runs

VIRAJ: Wolves A 199/5 (20.0 Ov); Sikh Union Development 46/10 (17.5 Ov); Wolves A won by 153 runs