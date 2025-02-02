Tottenham beat Wolves to sign Lens defender Danso - Capital Sports
New Tottenham signing Kevin Danso. PHOTO/FABRIZIO ROMANO

English Premiership

Tottenham beat Wolves to sign Lens defender Danso

Published

LONDON, England, February 2, 2025 – Tottenham have signed Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan with a commitment to buy after beating Wolves to the deal.

The 26-year-old opted to move to Spurs despite having had a medical lined up in the Midlands.

Danso’s transfer incorporates the obligation to make it a permanent deal, which is reportedly worth £21m, with a five-year contract lined up in the summer.

Austria international Danso played 10 games in English football during a loan spell with Southampton in the 2019-20 season – having also spent time in the academies of Reading and MK Dons.

His arrival follows Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s repeated requests for help amid a 10-player injury crisis.

Spurs had been looking at signing attacking players but have switched to defensive targets after Radu Dragusin suffered a knee injury against Elfsborg on Thursday.

The Romanian centre-back joined Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie on the injury list, but Micky van de Ven has recently returned.

Multiple sources have explained that Spurs have looked at other central defenders, including Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

