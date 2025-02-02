Quins remain defiant in quest for Kenya Cup title despite losing run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – Kenya Harlequin captain Sheldon Kahi insists their Kenya Cup title challenge is still on course despite three successive defeats.

Kahi says they are looking forward and not dwelling too much on the setbacks suffered in recent weeks.

“We have been unlucky in our last two games but our plan has been to stick to our game plan. At this point of the season, it is all about contending for the title for us. The way the table looks, it seems like the playoffs are well and settled,” Kahi said.

Quins lie sixth on the log with 22 points, 13 adrift of leaders Kabras Sugar.

On Saturday, the lost 38-18 to eight-time Kenya Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC at the latter’s Ruaraka Sports Club. KCB’s Michael Wamalwa in action against Quins. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It followed on from their 26-24 and 28-42 loss to Nondies and Menengai Oilers respectively.

The turbulent times notwithstanding, Kahi is looking to last season’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC) win as proof of their capability to replicate the same in the Kenya Cup.

“We are building towards something and sevens was proof that we could actually win something. We have learnt lessons on how we NSC and how our previous seasons have gone. We will be picking lessons and players from the sevens and now it’s all about trusting the process and putting in place the strategies we have come up with,” he said.

Quins will be looking to resume winning ways when they visit Seacrest Grounds in Diani for their next encounter against South Coast Pirates.