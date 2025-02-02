Police contacted as Willock faces 'appalling' racist abuse - Capital Sports
Police contacted as Willock faces ‘appalling’ racist abuse

Published

NEWCASTLE, England, February 2, 2025 – Newcastle United have contacted police after midfielder Joe Willock was the target for “appalling” racist abuse on social media.

Willock received the abuse on Instagram following Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was a second-half substitute and missed a chance to put Newcastle 2-1 up before Rodrigo Muniz scored late on to secure the points for Fulham.

Willock shared screenshots of some of the abuse he faced, and Newcastle called for action from social media companies to prevent players receiving such messages.

“Newcastle United strongly condemns the appalling racist abuse received by Joe Willock on Instagram on Saturday evening. There is no room for racism anywhere,” read a club statement.

“Joe has been given the club’s full support and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the welfare of our players, staff and supporters.

“The club has reported the abuse to Meta – the owners of Instagram, and urges all social media companies to do more to eradicate this behaviour from their platforms.

“The club has also reported the abuse to the police, and will support the strongest possible action against those responsible.”

Willock’s Newcastle team-mate Alexander Isak posted on X on Sunday: “We win together, we lose together! Always with you brother Joe Willock. There’s no room for racism.”

News of Willock’s abuse comes a week after police began an investigation into “threats and abuse” directed at referee Michael Oliver after he controversially sent of Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly in their win at Wolves.

Police have also investigated abuse received by the wife of Gunners striker Kai Havertz, including threats to the couple’s unborn child, following the club’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United at the start of January.

