Newest member of the den: KCB confirm Isogol signing from Mara Sugar
Immediate former Mara Sugar midfielder Matthias Isogol. PHOTO/MARA SUGAR FACEBOOK

Newest member of the den: KCB confirm Isogol signing from Mara Sugar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have announced the signing of Matthias Isogol from Mara Sugar.

Isogol becomes the first major capture of the January transfer window for the bankers and is expected to marshal the midfield along with Michael Mutinda and Faraj Ominde.

Isogol was a core part of Mara Sugar’s qualification to the top tier of Kenyan football, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, in the previous season.

He scored one of the goals in a 4-0 win over Silibwet Leons, a match which cemented their lead at the top of the National Super League (NSL) and confirmed their promotion to the top.

He also scored the sugar millers’ first goal in the top flight in their 3-0 thrashing of Kakamega Homeboyz at the Awendo Green Stadium on Matchday 1.

His last strike for the sugar millers was on December 21 — coincidentally — against the bankers in a 4-3 defeat.

Isogol is in line for his debut against Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

