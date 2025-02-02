Man City eat humble pie courtesy of five-star thrashing by Arsenal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 2, 2025 – Arsenal moved to within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool by thrashing Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, who knew only a victory would suffice with Liverpool opening a commanding lead at the top of the table after winning at Bournemouth, responded by overpowering the fading champions in emphatic fashion.

Arsenal have played a game more than Liverpool, but this impressive victory at least means they remain in touching distance of Arne Slot’s pace-setters.

City, as they had done against Chelsea eight days previously, gifted their opponents an early lead, this time inside two minutes when defender Manuel Akanji lost possession, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard then steering in Kai Havertz’s pass.

Arsenal were wondering whether they would regret Havertz’s dreadful first-half miss when Erling Haaland headed City level after 55 minutes, but their lead was restored within two minutes when Thomas Partey’s shot was deflected wide of keeper Stefan Ortega off John Stones.

And the points were made safe after 62 minutes as 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly fired home his first goal for Arsenal, Ortega getting a hand to his powerful shot but failing to keep it out.

As City crumbled once more in this season of turmoil, Havertz made up for his earlier miss by steering a precise left-foot finish into the far corner past Ortega with 14 minutes left.

It got even better for Arsenal as 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, picked out superbly by Declan Rice, bent a fabulous shot into the far corner.