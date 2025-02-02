James stars for Lakers amid Doncic trade reports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, February 2, 2025 – LeBron James inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-112 win over the New York Knicks amid reports Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic could soon become his new team-mate in a huge three-way trade deal.

James scored 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers ended the Knicks’ five-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden.

Shortly after the game finished, reports emerged that five-time NBA All-Star Doncic could be joining James on the west coast.

ESPN reported Anthony Davis, an NBA title winner with the Lakers in 2020, would head to Dallas as part of the deal, along with guard Max Christie.

The Mavericks would also get a 2029 first-round draft pick, while Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris will head to the Lakers.

The three-way trade also reportedly includes the Utah Jazz, who would get Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a pair of second-round picks in this year’s draft.

Slovenian Doncic, currently sidelined with a calf injury, has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Mavericks since being traded from the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

The 25-year-old has been an NBA All-Star for the past five seasons and finished as the league’s top scorer in 2024 to help his side reach the NBA finals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Though Doncic could be seen as James’ long-term successor, the 40-year-old showed he can still compete at the highest level with a standout display in New York.

“He led tonight with his spirit, his force, his voice,” said Lakers coach JJ Redick.

“Obviously he played a fantastic statistic game, but from the beginning it was very clear that he was on a mission.”

Elsewhere, reigning NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nikola Jokic scored 28 points with 13 rebounds and 17 assists as the Denver Nuggets won 107-104 against the Charlotte Hornets, who suffered a fourth successive defeat.

Aaron Wiggins scored a career-high 41 points as Western Conference leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the the Sacramento Kings 144-110.

Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points as the Washington Wizards ended a 16-game losing streak with a 105-103 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Utah Jazz ended an eight-game losing run of their own with a 113-99 home win over the Orlando Magic.

The Atlanta Hawks were beaten 132-127 by the Indianapolis Pacers, despite 34 points and 17 assists from Trae Young.