GSU too strong for Kenya Army as Trailblazers thrash NYS in men's volleyball
GSU's Emmanuel Kogo spikes against Kenya Army's Andrew Kipyego. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

GSU too strong for Kenya Army as Trailblazers thrash NYS in men’s volleyball

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – General Service Unit (GSU) swept aside Kenya Army in the men’s national volleyball league on Sunday morning to continue their flawless run in the third leg of the season at Nyayo Stadium.

The paramilitary side were coming off a game-of-the-season contender against Kenya Prisons at the same venue on Saturday, in which they won 3-2 (25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-11, 15-13).

GSU players celebrate a point. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Buoyed by the five-set thriller, the league’s defending champions won 25-21 in the first set, withstanding the gallant attacks by the soldiers.

The second set also followed the same storyline, the paramilitary side winning 25-21.

Despite the soldiers trying to push the tie to a decider set, it was GSU who eventually had the last laugh, triumphing 25-21 for a straight set win.

Kenya Army players celebrate a point. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Trailblazers bring the heat

At the same venue, Trailblazers recovered from their two losses to Rift Valley and Western Prisons, to thrash minnows National Youth Service (NYS) in straight sets.

It was an easy peasy walk in the park for the Blazers, winning 25-13 25-14 and 25-13 to collect their second win of the third leg.

Action between Trailblazers and NYS. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Elsewhere, it was more heartbreak for Rift Valley Prisons, following a 3-0 loss to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The soldiers were imperious, winning 25-16 and 25-18 in the first and second sets.

The warders came back in the final set, determined to cage their opponents, but it all came to naught as KDF won 25-23.

In this article:
