Gathere and Team Cruise to Victory at opening leg of KCB Golf Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andrew Gathere receives his winner’s trophy after emerging as the overall winner with a score net of 63 points during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at Royal Golf Club, Nairobi. PHOTO/KCB

Golf

Gathere and Team Cruise to Victory at opening leg of KCB Golf Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – The team of Andrew Gathere, Simon Mwangi, Joseph King’ola and Oscar Koitaba were crowned overall winners of of the first leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The quartet amassed a net score of 255 points to bag first place ahead of the four-ball of Esther Muia, Joel Karubiu, Pal Thethy and Berlyne Okeyo who registered a combined net score of 252 points.

Gathere credited their win to teamwork and the fine, sunny weather.

“Indeed it was a spectacular day on the course with an amazing group of people. Our victory was occasioned by our drive to win and the sheer passion for the game. The fact that it did not rain allowed us to demonstrate our skills and I could not be proud of my teammates for this amazing feat,” he said.

It was double delight for Gathere who also returned a net score of 63 points to clinch the overall winner award.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo during his Tee o at hole 1 during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at Royal Golf Club, Nairobi. PHOTO/KCB

The men’s winner was Simon Mwangi, who plays off handicap 16, who also returned 63 net score.

Esther Muia, who plays off handicap 48,  went home with the women’s award after returning 65 net score.

In the staff category, Managing Director and Principal Officer KCB Bancassurance Intermediary, Aggrey Mulumbi, who plays off handicap 22, recorded 67 net score to triumph ahead of second-placed Scola Onsongo, handicap 26, who finished second.

Veronicah Ndungu, handicap 54, won the guest winner award with a net score of 59 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kigen Koitaba scooped the longest drive award in the men’s category while Eunice Kilonzo won it in the ladies’ category.

The competition continues Sunday morning with a specialised golf clinic for junior golfers.

The next leg of the series is slated for next Saturday (February 8) at the Mombasa Sports Club  in Mombasa.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved