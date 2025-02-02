Gathere and Team Cruise to Victory at opening leg of KCB Golf Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – The team of Andrew Gathere, Simon Mwangi, Joseph King’ola and Oscar Koitaba were crowned overall winners of of the first leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday.

The quartet amassed a net score of 255 points to bag first place ahead of the four-ball of Esther Muia, Joel Karubiu, Pal Thethy and Berlyne Okeyo who registered a combined net score of 252 points.

Gathere credited their win to teamwork and the fine, sunny weather.

“Indeed it was a spectacular day on the course with an amazing group of people. Our victory was occasioned by our drive to win and the sheer passion for the game. The fact that it did not rain allowed us to demonstrate our skills and I could not be proud of my teammates for this amazing feat,” he said.

It was double delight for Gathere who also returned a net score of 63 points to clinch the overall winner award. KCB Group CEO Paul Russo during his Tee o at hole 1 during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at Royal Golf Club, Nairobi. PHOTO/KCB

The men’s winner was Simon Mwangi, who plays off handicap 16, who also returned 63 net score.

Esther Muia, who plays off handicap 48, went home with the women’s award after returning 65 net score.

In the staff category, Managing Director and Principal Officer KCB Bancassurance Intermediary, Aggrey Mulumbi, who plays off handicap 22, recorded 67 net score to triumph ahead of second-placed Scola Onsongo, handicap 26, who finished second.

Veronicah Ndungu, handicap 54, won the guest winner award with a net score of 59 points.

Kigen Koitaba scooped the longest drive award in the men’s category while Eunice Kilonzo won it in the ladies’ category.

The competition continues Sunday morning with a specialised golf clinic for junior golfers.

The next leg of the series is slated for next Saturday (February 8) at the Mombasa Sports Club in Mombasa.