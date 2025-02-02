Babu’s opening remarks after signing for Czech giants Slavia Prague

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Babu Ouma is eager to make a mark at his new club, Slavia Prague.

Ouma says he cannot wait to link up with his new teammates and get started.

“It is great; I am looking forward to getting on the pitch and make a difference. I am looking forward to meeting up with my teammates and see how the season unfolds for all of us,” Ouma said.

The 20-year-old was unveiled by the Czech giants on Sunday after signing a four-and-a-half year contract until June 2029. Timothy Ouma (C) puts pen to paper as new Slavia Prague player. PHOTO/SK SLAVIA PRAHA

Speaking to Slavia TV, the former Nairobi City Stars midfielder says he already feels at home.

“I haven’t been out in the city much but from what I have seen, it is really beautiful. I am looking forward to challenge and linking up with my teammates. I want to push, along with them, for the rest of this season and the one to come,” he said.

Slavia are one of Czech’s most successful sides, boasting seven titles as part of the Czech Republic — the latest one coming in 2020-21 season.

In total however, they boast 21 league titles, including as part of the former Czechslovakia.

They are also regular competitors in European competitions, featuring in this season’s Europa League where they were knocked out in the league phase.

Nonetheless, they lead their domestic league — Czech First League — with 50 points from 19 matches — seven ahead of second-placed Viktoria Pizen.