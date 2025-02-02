254 Motorsports Club Hosts Inaugural Shell Autocross Championship - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motorsport

254 Motorsports Club Hosts Inaugural Shell Autocross Championship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The 254 Motorsports Club successfully launched its inaugural Shell Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship Saturday at the Twisty 2 track, located near Tatu City.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The highly anticipated two-day event attracted an overwhelming number of entries, prompting organizers to cap participation at 40 drivers to ensure smooth execution.

A major highlight of the event was the introduction of Autocross Plus, a technical and longer track designed to expose drivers to varied conditions that mimic longer rally stages.

This addition aims to enhance driver skill and provide a structured training ground for those aspiring to compete in national rallies.

Veteran rally driver Eric Bengi lauded the initiative, emphasizing its importance in revitalizing the sport. “This is the way to go if we want to revive national rallies,” he stated.

“There is currently a void and shortage of drivers and navigators, and we need to work immediately to fill this gap by training new and young drivers.”

The championship is already fostering the next generation of rally talent, with competitors starting from as young as 8 years old.

Organizers have expressed their commitment to building a thriving and talent-rich motorsport scene in Kenya.

As the action continues into Day 2, competitors will battle it out in three remaining heats. Provisional results from Heat 1 show a tie for the fastest time of the day, shared by Amaan Ganatra and Shabaz Anwar.

The motorsport community eagerly anticipates another thrilling day of high-speed action as the championship unfolds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
PROVISIONAL HEAT 1 RESULTSDownload
PROVISIONAL START LIST – DAY 2Download

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved