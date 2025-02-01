'Transfers in Kenyan football increase in 2024,' - Fifa report reveals - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC's new signing Dennis Iguma

Kenyan Premier League

‘Transfers in Kenyan football increase in 2024,’ – Fifa report reveals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Transfer activity in Kenyan football increased in the past year compared to 2023, Fifa’s latest report indicates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Global Transfer Report 2024, there were 36 new players signed by various clubs in the country as far as men’s football is concerned, compared to 25 in 2023.

Furthermore, the outgoing transfers from the country increased from 21 in 2023 to 37, last year.

Subsequently, Kenyan clubs cumulatively received USD 316,000 (approximately Ksh 41 million) from sales of players last year whereas data on the money spent on transfers remains unknown – as was the case in 2023.

Across Africa, Mali made the biggest sales from player transfers, reaping USD 25.4 million (approx. Ksh 3.3billion), ahead of Egypt (approx.1.6 billion) and Morocco (approx. Ksh 1.4 billion).

The biggest spenders were Algeria (approximately Ksh 567 million), Libya (approximately Ksh 495 million) and Morocco (approximately Ksh 327 million).

In the East African region, Tanzania were the moneybags, spending USD 1.86million (approximately Ksh 240million) on incoming transfers while making USD 896,000 (approximately Ksh 116 million) in player sales.

Women football growing

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As far as women’s football is concerned, Kenya is one of the top exporters of talent on the continent.

The country ranks fourth for the number of outgoing transfers (21) in 2024 after Ghana (38), Nigeria (37) and Tanzania (23).  

This represents a 133 per cent increase from 2023 when nine players moved clubs.

The number of incoming transfers remains at four, which is one of the lowest on the continent.

Morocco remains the most attractive destination for female footballers as evidence by 73 incoming transfers last year, ahead of Egypt (43) and Tanzania (34).

Unfortunately, the report does not indicate the amount of transfer fees received or spent by the respective countries, as far as Africa is concerned.

Overall, international transfers in men’s football peaked at USD 8.59billion in 2024, which is the second highest ever.

Additionally, USD 15.6million changed hands in the women’s game, which is the highest in history and twice as much as the amount spent in 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved