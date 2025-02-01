‘Transfers in Kenyan football increase in 2024,’ – Fifa report reveals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Transfer activity in Kenyan football increased in the past year compared to 2023, Fifa’s latest report indicates.

According to the Global Transfer Report 2024, there were 36 new players signed by various clubs in the country as far as men’s football is concerned, compared to 25 in 2023.

Furthermore, the outgoing transfers from the country increased from 21 in 2023 to 37, last year.

Subsequently, Kenyan clubs cumulatively received USD 316,000 (approximately Ksh 41 million) from sales of players last year whereas data on the money spent on transfers remains unknown – as was the case in 2023.

Across Africa, Mali made the biggest sales from player transfers, reaping USD 25.4 million (approx. Ksh 3.3billion), ahead of Egypt (approx.1.6 billion) and Morocco (approx. Ksh 1.4 billion).

The biggest spenders were Algeria (approximately Ksh 567 million), Libya (approximately Ksh 495 million) and Morocco (approximately Ksh 327 million).

In the East African region, Tanzania were the moneybags, spending USD 1.86million (approximately Ksh 240million) on incoming transfers while making USD 896,000 (approximately Ksh 116 million) in player sales.

Women football growing

As far as women’s football is concerned, Kenya is one of the top exporters of talent on the continent.

The country ranks fourth for the number of outgoing transfers (21) in 2024 after Ghana (38), Nigeria (37) and Tanzania (23).

This represents a 133 per cent increase from 2023 when nine players moved clubs.

The number of incoming transfers remains at four, which is one of the lowest on the continent.

Morocco remains the most attractive destination for female footballers as evidence by 73 incoming transfers last year, ahead of Egypt (43) and Tanzania (34).

Unfortunately, the report does not indicate the amount of transfer fees received or spent by the respective countries, as far as Africa is concerned.

Overall, international transfers in men’s football peaked at USD 8.59billion in 2024, which is the second highest ever.

Additionally, USD 15.6million changed hands in the women’s game, which is the highest in history and twice as much as the amount spent in 2023.