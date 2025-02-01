Sinisa who? Zico unaware of impending arrival of new Gor coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Gor Mahia interim head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno remains tight-lipped on reports that a new man is set to take over at K’Ogalo in the coming days.

Zico says he has not yet received word of the impending appointment of Croatian Sinisa Mihic.

“You know you are talking about rumours so I cannot answer that. The right person to talk about it is the chairman or the CEO. I have not been told anything,” the gaffer said.

His comments came amidst widespread reports that the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions are set to unveil Mihic next week.

At the same time, Gor CEO Raymond Oruo was also tight-lipped, stating that the full information would be released during the official unveiling.

The 48-year-old Mihic boasts a decorated coaching CV that includes stints as manager of Kuwait’s Al Fahaheel (2014-2016), Al Shabab (2019-2020),and Croatia’s NK Crikvenica (January 2021-June 2021).

His last work station was at four-time Kuwaiti Premier League champions Al Samiyah SC where he worked as an assistant manager for 16 days only (February 12-28 2022).

Mihic is a Uefa Pro License holder, which is the highest level of qualification across Europe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Renewed title run?

Should he be appointed, the Croat will need to get down to work quickly and pick up from where Zico would have left.

He will need to be conscious of the huge burden of expectations of the Green Army upon his shoulders.

Anything less than a 22nd league title and questions will begin to linger over his suitability for the hot seat.

Gor lie third on the log with 31 points, five adrift of leaders Kenya Police and Tusker FC, both of who have been imperious.

The law enforcers are yet to lose in 10 games and seems to get better with every tie.

On the other hand, the brewers are set to lose their top scorer, Ryan Ogam, to Algerian side USM Alger.

This could just prove a blessing for Gor.

Much work to do in-house

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Mihic will also have to rejig the ‘husband of teams’ and get them to clobbering their opponents with ease, as has been the case in the past.

In their latest fixture on Saturday, they ground out a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi.

Congolese import Gedion Bendeka gave them the lead in the 72nd minute, firing from close range after Shariff Musa had fumbled an initial cross from Paul Ochuoga.

Felix Oluoch equalised for the mailmen, controlling a long pass from his goalkeeper Bixente Otieno, before firing a low shot into the left corner.

However, Alphonce Omija atoned for his blunder leading to Posta’s leveller, latching onto a loose ball to bundle home the winner at the death.