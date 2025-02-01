Shumah, Omengo strike as Homeboyz cut down Mara Sugar to size - Capital Sports
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Oscar Paul celebrates his late goal against Ulinzi Stars. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Kenyan Premier League

Shumah, Omengo strike as Homeboyz cut down Mara Sugar to size

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz continued with their fine run in the new year with a 2-0 win over Mara Sugar in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Harambee Stars midfielder Moses Shumah opened the scoring for Abana Ba Ingo in the seventh minute.

Estone Omengo’s cracking shot in the 26th minute extended the advantage as coach Francis Baraza’s charges made it three wins out of four since the beginning of the year.

For the sugar millers, the loss was a hammer blow following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Kenya Police at their Awendo Green Stadium backyard.

More to follow…

