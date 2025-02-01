Reality check for Rift Valley warders as Trailblazers suffer another shock loss in men’s volleyball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – National men’s volleyball league heavyweights Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) thrashed Rift Valley Prison 3-0 in the third leg of the season at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The warders came into the game buoyed by their 3-2 win over Trailblazers at the same venue on Friday.

However, they were dealt a bitter dose of reality as the dockers 25-17 win in the first set.

Rift Valley put up a resistance in the second set, taking the match to the wire before KPA won 27-25.

Coach James Ontere’s charges then engaged a higher gear in the third set, cruising to a 25-14 victory to collect their second win of the weekend.

Their first win was a straight set victory over another set of warders, Nairobi Prison, winning 25-20, 25-21 and 25-21.

Trailblazers blow cold

Meanwhile, it has been a weekend to forget for Trailblazers who lost 3-2 to Western Prisons in their third match of the leg.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They were first off the blocks, winning 25-19 in the first set before losing steam to allow the warders a 25-19 victory in the subsequent one.

Western then went one better with a 25-19 victory in the third set before Trailblazers recollected themselves to triumph 25-21 in the penultimate one.

Nonetheless, it was the warders who were celebrating at the end of the tie courtesy of a 16-14 win in the decider set.

Trailblazers had began the weekend on a winning start, crushing Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-20 25-19 and 25-20 ).

However, they faltered on Friday courtesy of a shock 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 13-15) loss to Rift Valley Prison at the same venue.

For the westerners, victory was a perfect comeback after losing their first two matches to Kenya Prisons (3-0) and Kenya Army (3-1) on Thursday and Friday respectively.