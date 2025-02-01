Matata cruises to victory in UAE as Kemboi, Chelangat claim podium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Kenya’s Alex Matata overcame a strong field to win the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday morning.

Matata clocked a personal best (PB) of 59:20 to cut the tape ahead of Ethiopian Gemechu Dida who timed 59:25 in second place.

Another Kenyan, Isaiah Lasoi clocked 59:26 to take the final podium place.

“I am so happy to have come here and won today and happier that I have managed to set a new PB. It was tough at first…very windy but at the 15km mark, I felt that I had a chance to win and I took it,” the Bucharest Half Marathon champion said.

It was Matata’s sixth victory in the past one year, following an excellent run on the road in 2024 during which he finished on the podium in all the six races in which he competed.

His last competition before today was the Al Sharqiyah International Half Marathon in Saudi Arabia on December 14, where he timed 1:00:17 to finish first.

Kemboi, Chelangat shine in women’s race

In the women’s half marathon, Kenya’s Judy Kemboi clocked 1:06:34 to finish second as her fellow countrywoman, Jesca Chelangat, took third place in 1:06:53.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye clocked 1:05:52 to claim top honours.