Matata cruises to victory in UAE as Kemboi, Chelangat claim podium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alex Matata in a past race. PHOTO/TOPRUN NEWS FACEBOOK

Athletics

Matata cruises to victory in UAE as Kemboi, Chelangat claim podium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Kenya’s Alex Matata overcame a strong field to win the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Matata clocked a personal best (PB) of 59:20 to cut the tape ahead of Ethiopian Gemechu Dida who timed 59:25 in second place.

Another Kenyan, Isaiah Lasoi clocked 59:26 to take the final podium place.

“I am so happy to have come here and won today and happier that I have managed to set a new PB. It was tough at first…very windy but at the 15km mark, I felt that I had a chance to win and I took it,” the Bucharest Half Marathon champion said.

It was Matata’s sixth victory in the past one year, following an excellent run on the road in 2024 during which he finished on the podium in all the six races in which he competed.

His last competition before today was the Al Sharqiyah International Half Marathon in Saudi Arabia on December 14, where he timed 1:00:17 to finish first.

Kemboi, Chelangat shine in women’s race

In the women’s half marathon, Kenya’s Judy Kemboi clocked 1:06:34 to finish second as her fellow countrywoman, Jesca Chelangat, took third place in 1:06:53.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye clocked 1:05:52 to claim top honours.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved