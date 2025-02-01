Man Utd sign teenager Heaven from Arsenal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, February 1, 2025 – Manchester United have signed England Under-19s defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The Red Devils say the 18-year-old, who cost an undisclosed compensation fee, will immediately link up with the first-team squad.

The teenager joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old in 2019 and made his senior debut as a substitute in an EFL Cup win at Preston in October.

“I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality,” he said.

“There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I’ll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be.”

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted that Ayden has joined Manchester United. He is already an extremely talented defender who is ready to join our first-team squad in order to maximise his development.

“This club has a phenomenal track record of supporting young players and we believe that Ayden is in the perfect place to reach his excellent potential.”

Heaven is the second young player to join United from Arsenal this season after 17-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin moved north in October.

Meanwhile, Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is travelling to Manchester for a medical on Saturday.

The Denmark international was an unused substitute in Lecce’s Serie A win at Parma on Friday.

Sources have suggested the fee will be less than £30m, including add-ons.

‘A deal that fits United’s new philosophy’

The deal for Heaven fits into United’s new philosophy of buying younger players in the belief they will develop into first-team stars of the future.

Only 10 months younger than Leny Yoro, bought for £52.2m (62m euros) from Lille last summer, Heaven does not have the same first-team experience.

However, he has more knowledge of the English game and with United’s progression to the Europa League’s last 16 confirmed, it will be interesting to see the extent of Heaven’s involvement – and also what that means for more experienced defenders, in particular Victor Lindelof, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

While United are clearly lagging some way behind Arsenal at first-team level, that does mean a pathway to the senior ranks exists at Old Trafford in a way it doesn’t at Emirates Stadium.