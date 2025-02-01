League of legends: Salah scores 178th goal as Liverpool move nine points clear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOURNEMOUTH, England, February 1, 2025 – Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah’s double saw off a battling Bournemouth at a noisy Vitality Stadium.

Salah is now on 178 league goals, lifting him to sixth on the list in the Premier League era, ahead of Frank Lampard on 177.

The Egyptian put the Reds ahead with a well-taken 30th-minute penalty, awarded after Lewis Cook was judged to have clipped the heels of Cody Gakpo.

Bournemouth had already gained wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest this season and had almost taken the lead against the Reds when it was goalless, only for Antoine Semenyo’s shot to bounce off the left post.

Semenyo then had a great chance to equalise early in the second half, only for Alisson to make an excellent save with his legs to keep out the well-struck effort.

The chances kept coming for the hosts and substitute Marcus Tavernier hit the inside of the post, with Justin Kluivert wastefully shooting the rebound over the bar.

That failure to equalise proved critical as Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the season, sealed the three points with a magnificent curled effort to make it 2-0.

The Reds are now on 56 points from 23 matches, although Arsenal will cut the gap back to six points if they win at home against Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah again shows how vital he is to Liverpool

Liverpool, last champions of the Premier League in 2019-20, are chasing their 20th English title in their first season under Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

They are now unbeaten in 19 top-flight games, since a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on 14 September, but Slot’s side had to battle so hard to defeat Bournemouth, who lost for the first time in 12 league matches.

Having secured a Champions League last-16 place spot with a game to spare, Slot was able to rest the majority of his first team for the 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. But even with key Liverpool names restored, Bournemouth almost went ahead after only 12 seconds, with Alisson having to save from Semenyo.

Bournemouth remain seventh, one point off the top four, and are still on course for the best season in their 125-year history as they look to secure European qualification for the first time.

They were arguably the better side after the break, but Alisson made some superb saves, with once again Salah proving the difference.

He is the league’s top goalscorer and has now scored at least 20 goals in the English top flight in five campaigns, something only Alan Shearer (seven times) and Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane (six apiece) have done more times in the Premier League era.

Earlier this week, Slot said he wants Salah to extend his contract with the Premier League leaders and has spoken to him, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold about their futures.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad for Salah in September 2023, but with Salah’s contract expiring in the summer, fears continue to grow he could leave for nothing at the end of the season.

“Everyone wants him, including us – we want him to extend, of course. That is clear,” said Slot on Friday.

Once more the Egyptian showed just how much Liverpool need him and the joyous celebrations at the end highlighted how vital this victory was for the Reds.