KDF compound Nairobi woes with straight sets win in men's volleyball
KDF players in action against Nairobi Prison. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

KDF compound Nairobi woes with straight sets win in men’s volleyball

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – Misery loves company, and in the case of Nairobi Prison, a bit too much much.

The warders suffered their third loss of the weekend at the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national men’s league, courtesy of a 3-0 thrashing by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The battle of the disciplined forces at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday morning served up a thriller with Nairobi giving their all but ultimately falling short.

KDF were made to sweat before emerging 25-22 in the first set; a story replicated in the second one, which they eventually nicked 25-20.

The deficit in the final set was wider, the soldiers excelling 25-18 to collect their second win of the weekend after a straight sets win over Administration Police of Kenya (APK) on Thursday.

For Nairobi Prison, the going has been tough with every match, starting with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19 25-20) loss to Trailblazers Volleyball Club on Thursday.

They then lost to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) by the same scoreline, yesterday afternoon.

The warders have only won two matches, all season.

