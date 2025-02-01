Jordan Schleck Retains Title at 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series Opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Two-time LOOP Safari Gravel Series champion Jordan Schleck successfully defended his title in the 120-kilometre elite race at the first leg of the 2025 LOOP Safari Gravel Series, held at Tatu City.

Schleck delivered a commanding performance, clinching the top spot with a remarkable time of 3:42:06.

“Winning again at the LOOP Safari Gravel Series means a lot to me. The competition was intense, and I had to push myself to the limit. There was a bit muddy due to the recent rains and that made it even more challenging,” said Schelk after his win.

My experience during the last edition came in handy as I understood the route and terrain even better. This race just shows that we have growing talent in our region, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

He was closely followed by Charles Kagimu, who finished second at 3:42:07, and Bernard Ndungu, who secured third place with a time of 3:42:57.

In the women’s elite category, Xaverine Nirere emerged victorious, clocking an incredible time of 4:06:05.

Nyirahabimana Claudette and Aleper Mary finished in second and third positions with times of 4:27:04 and 4:32:01, respectively.

The 60-kilometre race saw David Carroll claim the top position with a time of 2:04:22. Godfrey Gitonga (2:10:43) and Henrik Pedersen (2:14:07) rounded off the podium.

The 20-kilometre category attracted a mix of recreational cyclists and junior participants, further showcasing the series’ appeal to riders of all skill levels.

David Carroll reflected on his victory, saying, “Crossing the finish line first in the 60-kilometre race was an incredible feeling.

The course was tough, but the support from fellow riders and the crowd made it a great experience. Events like this inspire more people to take up cycling, and I’m happy to be involved.”

The first leg of the series witnessed an impressive turnout of over 500 elite and recreational cyclists from across East Africa, who braved the challenging terrain and scenic plains of Tatu City.

The top five winners in the elite 120-kilometre race for both men and women were awarded cash prizes of KES 20,000, KES 15,000, KES 10,000, KES 7,000, and KES 5,000 respectively.

Additionally, victorious teams earned generous prize money of KES 125,000, KES 100,000, and KES 70,000 for the first, second, and third positions.

At the team category Black Mamba emerged victorious winning a prize money of KES 125,000, followed by Factor Racing East Africa and Ariya Finergy Solar Vortex, who walked away with KES 100,000, and KES 70,000 for the second, and third positions respectively.

Speaking at the event, LOOP Digital Financial Services CEO Eric Muriuki expressed his enthusiasm: “Today has been a great day with an undeniable energy from all participants as well as spectators.”

The impressive turnout and participation reaffirm the importance of this series to grow the sport of cycling, nurture local talent, and elevate Kenya’s position as a premier global cycling destination.”

“With every race, we are not just building champions, we are also building a culture that values perseverance, teamwork, and excellence. Additionally, we are seeing our customers adopt healthy living and this is a good platform to celebrate their determination for a healthy lifestyle.”

In addition to the thrilling races, LOOP DFS underscored its commitment to sustainability by facilitating the participants in planting trees during the event, further contributing to the environmental conservation efforts.

With the first leg in Tatu City setting the bar high, all eyes now turn to the next installment of the series in Machakos on 8th March, Naivasha on 14th June and Vipingo on 23rd August.

Organized by the Amani Project in collaboration with LOOP Digital Financial Services (LOOP DFS) as the title sponsor, the series aims to foster a vibrant cycling culture, nurture emerging talent, and showcase Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes to the world.

With cycling growing as a lifestyle and sport, the LOOP Safari Gravel Series offers a unique platform to connect, compete, and experience Kenya’s stunning landscapes.