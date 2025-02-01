Holders Ireland seal bonus-point win over England

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUBLIN, Ireland, February 1, 2025 – Ireland scored three tries in a dominant second-half display as they launched their bid for a third successive Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory over England in Dublin.

With the hosts struggling out of the blocks, an early score from England debutant Cadan Murley helped the visitors lead deservedly at the break.

A well-worked Jamison Gibson-Park try was the champions’ only score in the opening 40 minutes, but second-half tries from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and returning hooker Dan Sheehan sealed a win for Simon Easterby in his first game as Ireland interim head coach.

It is, however, a sixth defeat in seven matches for England boss Steve Borthwick.

Having impressed early on, England had to settle for late consolation scores from Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman and must regroup before hosting France next week, with Ireland visiting Scotland in their second match.

England, like at Twickenham last year, started strongly, bloodied Ireland’s nose and deserved their half-time lead.

With Ireland prevented from finding an early groove, it was hardly surprising when Murley marked his debut in the grand manner, pouncing on Henry Slade’s perfectly weighted grubber kick to put England ahead after nine minutes.

It took England scoring to wake Ireland up.

Facing a stout and fiercely determined English defensive unit, the hosts started hammering on the door and broke through when Ronan Kelleher dived over the line.

Irish celebrations were cut short, however, when the try was ruled out after Beirne was spotted holding on to England captain Maro Itoje’s boot at the ruck.

Borthwick went for speed and mobility by starting Curry twins Ben and Tom and Ben Earl in the back row. All three impressed in the first half, contributing to an England performance that blended speed and invention and put the Irish defence under severe pressure.

But Ireland were thrown a much-needed lifeline when Marcus Smith was yellow-carded for an offside.

While England largely coped admirably without their fly-half, Ireland’s cause was given a shot in the arm when James Lowe shook off Alex Mitchell and passed to Gibson-Park, who rounded Freddie Steward and finished to bring the holders back into it.

Six Nations debutant Sam Prendergast missed the conversion but with his opposite number Smith returning to the field in time to slot over a penalty, England went in with a deserved five-point lead at the break.

Ireland dominate second half

While the first half belonged to England, Ireland came alive after the break and drew level when Aki barged his way over the line.

Prendergast, who was given the nod at fly-half ahead of Jack Crowley, missed his second conversion attempt but regrouped to nail a long-range penalty and put Ireland ahead for the first time 15 minutes into the second half.

With Irish momentum rising, Beirne atoned for his earlier error to extend Ireland’s lead, finishing a move that again involved industrious winger Lowe and man of the match Gibson-Park.

With head coach Andy Farrell – who is on secondment with the British and Irish Lions – watching from the stands, Ireland grabbed the bonus-point score eight minutes from time.

It drew the loudest roar of the day, too, as replacement hooker Sheehan finished a flowing move to put the result beyond doubt and mark his return from a serious knee injury in style.

While England narrowed the gap late on through the impressive Tom Curry and Freeman, it was not enough to deny Ireland a 26th win in their past 30 home Six Nations games.

More importantly, Easterby’s side have taken the crucial first step towards another title. England, however, must park a bitterly disappointing second-half display and switch focus quickly to facing France, who opened their tournament with a thumping win over Wales on Friday.

Line-ups

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Prendergast, Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Bealham, Ryan, Beirne, Baird, Van der Flier, Doris (capt).

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Clarkson, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Crowley, Henshaw.

England: Steward; Freeman, Lawrence, Slade, Murley; M Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart, Itoje (capt), Martin, T Curry, B Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Baxter, Heyes, Chessum, Cunningham-South, Willis, Randall, F Smith.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: James Doleman (New Zealand) & Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)