GSU clobber Kenya Prisons in men’s volleyball league thriller

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – The national men’s volleyball league champions General Service Unit (GSU) beat Kenya Prisons 3-2 in a thrilling encounter of the third leg of the season at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The top-of-the-table clash lived up to its pre-match billing with the paramilitary side drawing first blood with a 25-19 win in the first set.

However, the warders won 25-20 in the second set and took one step closer to bagging the win with a 25-23 victory in the subsequent one.

The comeback jolted GSU into reality and the champions came back guns blazing in the penultimate set, winning 25-11.

They struck the final blow with a 15-13 win in the decider set to hand Kenya Prisons their first loss of the 2024/25 campaign.

It was the paramilitary side’s second win of the weekend, following Friday’s 3-1 win (25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17) over a stubborn Kenya Forest Service (KFS) at the same venue.

Their first match against Equity Bank on Thursday aborted after the lights at the Nyayo Stadium indoor gymnasium went out, making it impossible to continue the tie.

At the time, both teams were tied at 1-1, Equity Bank having won 27-25 in the first set before GSU recovered to triumph 26-24 in the subsequent one.