GSU clobber Kenya Prisons in men's volleyball league thriller - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between GSU and Kenya Prisons. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

GSU clobber Kenya Prisons in men’s volleyball league thriller

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 1, 2025 – The national men’s volleyball league champions General Service Unit (GSU) beat Kenya Prisons 3-2 in a thrilling encounter of the third leg of the season at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The top-of-the-table clash lived up to its pre-match billing with the paramilitary side drawing first blood with a 25-19 win in the first set.

However, the warders won 25-20 in the second set and took one step closer to bagging the win with a 25-23 victory in the subsequent one.

The comeback jolted GSU into reality and the champions came back guns blazing in the penultimate set, winning 25-11.

They struck the final blow with a 15-13 win in the decider set to hand Kenya Prisons their first loss of the 2024/25 campaign.

It was the paramilitary side’s second win of the weekend, following Friday’s 3-1 win (25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17) over a stubborn Kenya Forest Service (KFS) at the same venue.

Their first match against Equity Bank on Thursday aborted after the lights at the Nyayo Stadium indoor gymnasium went out, making it impossible to continue the tie.

At the time, both teams were tied at 1-1, Equity Bank having won 27-25 in the first set before GSU recovered to triumph 26-24 in the subsequent one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved