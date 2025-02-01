Aston Villa closing in on Rashford loan deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 1, 2025 – Aston Villa are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Sources have told BBC Sport talks are at an advanced stage, but there is work to be done to finalise the move.

The prospect of working with Villa boss Unai Emery is understood to be an attractive one for the 27-year-old.

Rashford has not featured for United since being dropped by head coach Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby on 12 December.

Amorim said on Wednesday he felt his side would be better with Rashford in it, but the player had not met the standards he demands of his squad.

“Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better with him – but he has to change,” said the United manager.

“If he changes, we are more than welcome [to include him] – and we need it. But in this moment we have to set some standards. We are waiting for Rashford, if he wants it really bad.”

Rashford has been with United since the age of seven, made more than 400 appearances, won the Europa League, two FA Cups and two EFL Cups.

He scored in Amorim’s first game in charge, a 1-1 away draw at Ipswich on 24 November, before netting twice in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later.

But the forward was left out of the squad for United’s 2-1 victory at Manchester City on 15 December and subsequently told journalist Henry Winter he was “ready for a new challenge”.

‘Move would be something new and fresh’

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin says the deal would be a “great move” for Rashford.

He told Football Focus: “It is such a stable club with a very, very good manager. There would be some world-class players around him and he would be going into a very happy camp.

“Marcus needs a big hug and for someone to tell him, ‘Listen, you’re an excellent player’. I think Unai Emery could be the coach to get the best out of him. Let’s see what happens.”

Former Arsenal forward Ellen White added: “A move to Aston Villa would be something new and fresh for Marcus Rashford. We know he can be a great goalscorer and he is a great player. He just needs something different, a new environment.”