KPA send Nairobi Prison packing in men's volleyball league tie - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between KPA and Nairobi Prison at Nyayo Stadium on Friday. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

KPA send Nairobi Prison packing in men’s volleyball league tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat Nairobi Prisons in straight sets to collect their first win at the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s national league at Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The dockers had to pull out all stops to avoid the clutches of the warders, winning 25-20 in a tightly contested first set.

The Nairobians came back a determined side in the second set but could not cage the Coasterians, who ran out 25-21 winners.

It was the same script in the third set as coach James Ontere’s charges won 25-21 to wrap up the match.

The loss marked Nairobi’s second of the weekend following Friday’s 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) defeat by Trailblazers Volleyball Club (TVC).

It was also their third loss of the season, during which they have also won twice.

On the other hand, the win sees KPA solidify their second place on the log courtesy of five wins and only two losses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved