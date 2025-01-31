KPA send Nairobi Prison packing in men’s volleyball league tie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat Nairobi Prisons in straight sets to collect their first win at the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s national league at Nyayo Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The dockers had to pull out all stops to avoid the clutches of the warders, winning 25-20 in a tightly contested first set.

The Nairobians came back a determined side in the second set but could not cage the Coasterians, who ran out 25-21 winners.

It was the same script in the third set as coach James Ontere’s charges won 25-21 to wrap up the match.

The loss marked Nairobi’s second of the weekend following Friday’s 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) defeat by Trailblazers Volleyball Club (TVC).

It was also their third loss of the season, during which they have also won twice.

On the other hand, the win sees KPA solidify their second place on the log courtesy of five wins and only two losses.