Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the US Open. PHOTO/ATP Tour

Tennis

US Open expands to 15-day tournament in 2025

Published

NEW YORK, United States, January 29, 2025 – The US Open will become a 15-day tournament in 2025, beginning on a weekend for the first time in the Open era.

This year’s main draw at Flushing Meadows will start on Sunday, 24 August and end on Sunday, 7 September.

It becomes the latest Grand Slam to announce a Sunday start. The Australian Open expanded to a 15-day tournament in 2024, after the French Open took that decision in 2006.

That leaves Wimbledon as the only remaining Slam event to retain the traditional Monday start.

In making the change, the US Open said the move would allow “more fan access than ever to the main draw following three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance”.

The tournament estimates the expansion will allow access for an additional 70,000 spectators.

Men’s and women’s singles first-round matches will be played across the opening three days in New York, from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Australian Open took the decision to become a 15-day event in an attempt to reduce the number of late-night finishes at Melbourne Park.

